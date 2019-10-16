‘How Biggie Turned Me On In The 13th Week’ – Tacha

Reality star, Tacha has revealed how Biggie turned her on in the 13th week when she was put up for eviction.

The 23-year old entrepreneur stated that he was the only person she was attracted to while in the BBNaija 2019 Pepper Dem house.

Tacha made this known during her interview with Dot2un and Kemi Smallz on a radio show, Midday Oasis on Wednesday.

The reality also addressed her fall out with Jaruma as well as Peter Okoye’s promise.

When asked who she was attracted to during her stay in the house, Tacha said;

“I was attracted to Biggie. I was attracted to his voice and Biggie once turned me on. When Frodd won the Ultimate Veto Power and it was nomination night, he called Tacha and after calling other nominees, he called Tacha again and when I queried, he said, Tacha, no leave, no transfer and that turned me on. I was like wow, Biggie did that for me.”