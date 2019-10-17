“How Do You Arrest First Then Investigate Later?” Ruggedman Attacks EFCC (Photo)

Nigerian Rapper Michael Ugochukwu Stephens popularly known as Ruggedman has expressed his feeling towards the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

Ruggedman asked the EFCC to carry out their investigation first before arresting so they can know exactly who they are looking for.

He went further to say that their methods are unprofessional as no one arrests and parade people without proper investigations.

The rapper went further to say that the EFCC dehumanizes people and that they have no right to put people in a cell without investigating.

See His Tweet Here:

You put them in cells while you "investigate". You have not rught to put innocent people through such a dehumanizing drama. Do you publicly apologise and compensate the innocent people you traumatised? Or you just do not care. — RUGGEDMAN (@RuggedyBaba) October 17, 2019