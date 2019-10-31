How My Pastor Dad Almost Killed Me For Not Believing God’s Existence

by Eyitemi Majeed
A Facebook user Jatto Ezekiel has shared the story of how his pastor dad almost killed him and inflicted a serious injury on him for failing to understand his explanation on the existence of God.

According to the user, trouble started after he told his dad that he does not buy his explanations for the existence of God.

He wrote:

“My Dad just literarily tried to kill me. Because I do not buy his explanations for the existence of God.

“He said God was going to judge me, both physical and spiritual, and I told him that God should take his pick, whichever one.

“That’s when my dad began to pour out his frustration on me with his fists, and then when he saw he couldn’t subdue me, he went for a large rock, for which to cave my head in like a caveman fight. But onlookers intervened, even though they  all wished he killed me.

“Funny thing is that the guy is a pastor, and that’s how he beats my mom when we were kids.

“Fu*king Christians”

