How To Cage Social Media Is Buhari’s Only Concern: Deji Adeyanju

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular activist, Deji Adeyanju has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari is worried about the use of social media in criticising his government.

Deji Adeyanju
Deji Adeyanju

The activist pointed out that the President and his party, APC have caged the legislature, judiciary, and NGOs.

He expressed that President Buhari’s headache is how to cage the social media that has been used to attack his administration continually.

0

