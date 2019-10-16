‘How Traditional Herbs Helped Me Conceive My Son’ – Toyin Abraham

by Temitope Alabi
Toyin Abraham and her baby
Nollywood actress and new mum, Toyin Abraham has opened up on how she conceived her son through a traditional herbal remedy after battling fertility issues.

Unveiling the traditional herbal product which she says sells for N65, 000 , Toyin wrote;

 

“Here is the story of my journey to motherhood. My life long desire has always been to become a mother and so far i can say that the experience has been humbling and amazing at the same time.

“Many women who just like me have the desire of becoming mothers have experienced issues with conception and in my research I have come to understand that the number is more alarming than you can imagine. The other conventional methods of conceiving are very expensive and only a few can actually afford it.

“When I was first introduced to traditional remedies, I was the biggest sceptic, but after seeing the proofs in other women, I had no choice but to believe, and I am glad I did. The effectiveness of the traditional herbal remedies of our forefathers must be preserved. Working with the experienced traditional herbalist who source for our herbs and have advised on the use, I bring to you a solution to the headache of many.

“The @ToyinsHerbal Female Fertility Booster! It improves your sexual health, Improves fertility, corrects hormonal imbalance, stops symptoms of early menopause, supports and stabilises pregnancy, and sets your body up to becoming a mother. if it worked for me, it will work for you.”

