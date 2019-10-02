How Troops Risk Toxic Lake Chad, Sambisa Rivers To Dispel Boko Haram

The march to clear the fleeing Boko Haram terrorists by the troops of the Nigerian Army is a task non-negotiable.

Whether on land, air or water, the gallant troops have displayed an incredible desire to get rid of the already disseminated radical Islamic sect.

This hunger, sacrifice and patriotism all came to the fore recently when the troops on the frontline delved into utterly toxic waters to defend the country against terrorism.

From the Lake Chad river to the swamp of Sambisa, Damboa and Alagarno, the gallant officers went beyond the bounds for the greater good of the nation.

In a short video clip circulating online, the troops were heard chanting victory songs as they took the war to the fringes.