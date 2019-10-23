HUAWEI P30 lite, Triple-Camera Smartphone With A 48MP Main Camera

Huawei Consumer Business Group today launched the HUAWEI P30 lite, the latest photography-focused triple-camera smartphone. Combining an exquisite design with Huawei’s innovations, the latest HUAWEI P smartphone is equipped with three rear cameras with support for ultra-wide angle photography and artificial intelligence (AI) features. Making high quality photography accessible, it enables young photography enthusiasts to capture poster-quality images on a smartphone. The triple-camera setup comprises a 48MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide angle camera and a depth camera. Inside the HUAWEI P30 lite, the AI mobile chipset Kirin 710 works in tandem with EMUI 9.0.1and 128GB of internal storage to deliver the best smart user experience to users.

AI Triple Camera with Ultra Wide Angle Support

Pioneering the increasingly popular triple camera setup, the HUAWEI P Series has long been regarded as one of the best smartphone families for serious photographers. The HUAWEI P30 lite, as the latest entry to the illustrious line-up, is a stunning smartphone designed for young consumers that enjoy photography and sharing their work with friends and family. With three rear cameras supporting high resolution and ultra-wide angle photography, combined with Huawei’s powerful camera algorithms, the HUAWEI P30 lite lets users take studio-grade photos without using studio equipment. Because the resolution is so high, users can also use images captured on the HUAWEI P Series to produce high quality poster prints.

Every focal length has its own unique charms and advantages. A telephoto lens excels in retaining the details on objects, whereas the ultra-wide angle lens provides a greater perspective. However, to everyday users, traveling with multiple lenses is not realistic—so they often fall back to their handy smartphones for their camera needs. HUAWEI P30 lite’s triple-camera system covers the full zoom range, supporting various photographic effects. The ultra-wide lens plus the dual-camera module don’t just let users capture the world with crisp clarity, but its wide perspective lends itself to recording exciting moments in everyday life.

The 48MP high resolution camera uses a proprietary supersampling lossless zoom technology, allowing it to deliver zooming performance equivalent to a professional telephoto lens supporting 2x optical zoom. The inclusion of the ultra-wide angle lens for its 8MP camera makes HUAWEI P30 lite one of the first smartphones in the industry to support a 120-degree field of view—or double than that of regular smartphone lenses. It also helps users take in and capture more beauty than ever before—especially when shooting mountainous landscapes or city skylines.

Exquisite Design and Innovative Manufacturing Techniques

In line with other devices sharing the same brand, HUAWEI P30 lite continues this excellence in design, melding a trendy look with Huawei’s core technologies to deliver the inclusive, premium user experience that users have come to expect from devices of the HUAWEI P Series. Besides a rich suite of photography features, HUAWEI P30 lite also thoroughly exemplifies Huawei’s commitment to the pursuit of perfection, inside and out.

In this pursuit, Huawei adopted the most cutting-edge manufacturing processes on the HUAWEI P30 lite. HUAWEI P30 lite is available in three colorways: Midnight Black, Pearl White and Peacock Blue. These are an evolution of Huawei’s renowned gradient color, utilizing a glare film to accent the back of device with a hint of futuristic glamor.

The full process includes two films. The first is painted with a gradient finish, upon which a laser-treated film is layered. The top layer has fine textures that reflect, refract and diffuse light, adding a mesmerizing sheen to the device, which is especially prominent under sunlight.

Manufacturers have experimented a broad range of notch designs to maximize the screen-to-body ratio on devices. HUAWEI P30 lite features a 6.15-inch Dewdrop display, which uses highly miniaturized dew-shaped notch to house its internals, allowing it to achieve a massive screen to body ratio of 84.1 percent. The screen panel naturally connects with the frame to form perfectlyrounded and smooth edges.

The HUAWEI P30 lite is made for the international elites and professionals who love fashion. These users never cease to act boldly and creatively, and they are open to new things, constantly chasing the trends. In addition, HUAWEI P30 lite natively supports video ringtones—users may download clips from social media platforms or websites to use this feature. It also supports480fps super-slow motion video capture that slows down motion by 16 times to highlight the intricacies of objects in motion. The GPU Turbo has been further upgraded to support more games, allowing HUAWEI P30 lite to deliver a better gaming performance across more titles.

Millennials (mostly youths) in Nigeria are defined by their uptake in technology, that is why the HUAWEI P30 lite is absolutely a worth-to-buy smartphone. It offers you bleeding edge technology and also gives you the best qualities you need in a phone. The HUAWEI P30 lite will be available for Pre-Order starting from 28th October, priced at N99,000. Pre-Order the HUAWEI P30 liteand get a digital wristband, an electric toothbrush (which is not available after pre-order) and also enjoy Airtel Double Data.

Exclusive to Airtel and SLOT.