Huddah Monroe Advises Female ‘Borrowers’ To Go Into Prostitution

by Eyitemi
Huddah Monroe
Kenyan model, Huddah Monroe

Popular Kenyan socialite and model, Huddah Monroe, has reeled out advice to ladies who she describes as ‘chronic borrowers.’

In a post she sent out on her Instagram page, she advised them to monetize their pussy because everyone is just hustling to make ends meet.

The controversial figure added that even though it is wrong to advise people to go into prostitution, one needs to do whatever as long as it would bar them from putting their problems on people.

Do you agree with her???

What she wrote below;

