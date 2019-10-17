Hushpuppi, Willie X.O Place N40m Bet For M.I Vs Vector’s Rap Battle

The beef between M.I Abaga and Vector Tha Viper has taken a new turn as reports have it that the sum of N40million has been staked by Hushpuppi and Willie X.O as prize money for whoever wins the rap battle proposed to take place at the Eko Hotels.

Willie XO took to his Instagram page this morning saying:

”This bout to become the biggest showdown in the history of Nigerian music!

My billionaire brother @hushpuppi just added 10Million to the 30Million I put on the table, so now we have ₦40 MILLION ++ on the table, winner takes all.

“We go even arrange extra big mulla for the opening hip hop acts. Let’s get together and make history for Nigerian hip hop! One mic, two legends, one of them will walk away with 40Million cash doing what they love.

“This is the time to embrace our culture! Let’s make money, not beef. Come to the #LandOfSettlement in Eko hotel Lagos @mi_abaga @vectorthaviper

Let’s goooo!

#RawMullaNoAudio

#LetsSignTheDottedLines”.