Hushpuppi, Willie X.O Place N40m Bet For M.I Vs Vector’s Rap Battle

by Temitope Alabi
Vector and M.I Abaga
Vector and M.I Abaga

The beef between M.I Abaga and Vector Tha Viper has taken a new turn as reports have it that the sum of N40million has been staked by Hushpuppi and Willie X.O as prize money for whoever wins the rap battle proposed to take place at the Eko Hotels.

Willie XO took to his Instagram page this morning saying:

Read Also: ‘I Will Drop N20M For M.I Vs Vector Rap Battle’ – Singer Willie X.O

”This bout to become the biggest showdown in the history of Nigerian music!
My billionaire brother @hushpuppi just added 10Million to the 30Million I put on the table, so now we have ₦40 MILLION ++ on the table, winner takes all.

“We go even arrange extra big mulla for the opening hip hop acts. Let’s get together and make history for Nigerian hip hop! One mic, two legends, one of them will walk away with 40Million cash doing what they love.

“This is the time to embrace our culture! Let’s make money, not beef. Come to the #LandOfSettlement in Eko hotel Lagos @mi_abaga @vectorthaviper
Let’s goooo!
#RawMullaNoAudio
#LetsSignTheDottedLines”.

Tags from the story
M.I, Vector Hushpuppi, Willie X.O
0

You may also like

Wizkid and his third baby mama, Jada Pollock unfollow each other on Instagram

Daddy Freeze Disagrees With Vice President Osinbajo On Adeboye’s Prayers Says ‘He Also Prayed For Erastus, Where Is His Bank Today???’

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

‘Money Only Exists In The Minds Of The Poor’ – Pastor Oyakhilome

Ex Bread Seller Turned Super Model, Olajumoke, Slams Follower (See Why)

Legendary Country Music Singer Is Dead

Access Bank Say They Are In No Way Affiliated With Twitter User’s #AccessUberRide Cab Rape Story

Adesua Etomi’s funny prayer to deal with negativity

‘I quit my oil and gas job of $6,000 per month for music’ – Mr Eazi

Why you shouldn’t date girls between 20-24, but date girls from 26-30, Nigerian Humanitarian reveals (Read)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *