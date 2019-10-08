‘I Am A Dropout, I Never Graduated’ — BBC Reporter, Kiki Mordi

by Temitope Alabi
Dr Boniface Igbenehue – UNILAG senior lecturer and Foursquare Gospel Church pastor
Kiki Mordi, the lady who exposed lecturers in the University of Ghana and in the University of Lagos, who demand sex in exchange for grades, has revealed she never graduated from school.

Kiki is the brain behind the BBC documentary which exposed lecturers who demand sex from their students.

Kiki Mordi in the documentary posed as a 17-year old female student then went on to approach a UNILAG lecturer, Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu, who in turn made sexual gestures at her.

Not long after the documentary went viral, Kiki took to social media to reveal that she herself is a dropout but hopes to return to school someday.

“I’m a university drop out. I hope to go back to school though because I genuinely enjoy learning. I just hope to do it in a safer, saner environment”, she tweeted.

