I Am A Prostitute: Aremu Afolayan Speaks On Dating Older Women

Talented filmmaker and actor, Aremu Afolayan, has reacted to critics who say he is fond of dating older women by saying he can actually be referred to as a prostitute because he is a businessman that delves into so many things.

Speaking during an interview, he added that dating older women is not the same thing as getting financial help from them.

His words;

“I am a businessman, and you can actually refer to me as a prostitute in business. I sell cars, clothes, wristwatches, and many other things. Dating someone older than one is different from someone older paying one’s bills. I don’t think there is anything wrong in dating or marrying someone older than one.”