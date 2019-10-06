I Am A Prostitute: Aremu Afolayan Speaks On Dating Older Women

by Valerie Oke
Aremu Afolayan
Aremu Afolayan

Talented filmmaker and actor, Aremu Afolayan, has reacted to critics who say he is fond of dating older women by saying he can actually be referred to as a prostitute because he is a businessman that delves into so many things.

Read Also: Actor Aremu Afolayan Shades His Brothers In Birthday Message

Speaking during an interview, he added that dating older women is not the same thing as getting financial help from them.

His words;

“I am a businessman, and you can actually refer to me as a prostitute in business. I sell cars, clothes, wristwatches, and many other things. Dating someone older than one is different from someone older paying one’s bills. I don’t think there is anything wrong in dating or marrying someone older than one.”

Tags from the story
Aremu Afolayan
0

You may also like

Drama ensues as man demands prosecution of SARS officers who allegedly brutalized him over fried yam

Seun Kuti Suggest That Couples Should Remain Together Till Their Kids Are 18

I almost died after childbirth, Serena Williams reveals

Toke Makinwa Goes For A New Look

Wizkid Fights At Lagos Nightclub (Full Gist)

Rihanna Splashes $12m On LA Mansion

Emeka Ike Moves To Stop Wife’s Divorce, Takes Case To High Court

American singer, Blac Chyna

BBNaija: American Singer, Blac Chyna, Follows Mercy On Social Media (Photo)

Wizkid Signs new artiste Terri To Starboy Entertainment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *