“I Am A Spec And More” – Tacha Sends Message To Fans (Photo)

Disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha has shared a new post on Instagram, saying she is a spec and more to those who think otherwise.
The reality star had also shared a video clip donning a mustard yellow suit while showing off her soapy dance move.
Information Nigeria recalls Seyi’s girlfriend, Adeshola had made a remark regarding his closeness with the controversial ex-housemate.
Adeshola was present at her man’s interview with Cool FM when she said,
“Tacha is not Seyi’s type”.
Many believe Tacha’s new post is directed at Adeshola.
See the post below:
On Wednesday, by 12pm, Tacha will be having her first-ever interview with Cool FM, since she left the BBNaija house. Stay tuned!