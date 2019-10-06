I Am A Spiritualist, Employ Me: Deji Adeyanju Shades Borno Governor

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular activist, Deji Adeyanju has hilariously appealed to the Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, to employ as a spiritualist to tackle Boko Haram.

It was reported this morning that the governor engaged 30 spirituality from Saudi Arabia to pray for the state in the fight against terrorism.

Reacting to this, the activist appealed to the governor to also employ him to intercede for the state.

