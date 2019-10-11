I Am A Very Rich Person, I Became A Billionaire At 25: Governor Umahi

by Eyitemi
David Umahi
Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi, says he is a very rich person and also became a billionaire at the young age of 25 because of hard work and commitment to duty.

Speaking while interacting with leaders of Abakpa main market in Abakaliki, he further debunked the rumour that he has shops at the market.

“I work very hard, I am not a poor person, but a very, very rich person. You can’t use the state’s money and still do all these things (projects) we are doing, I don’t have any shop or any interest in the market.”

