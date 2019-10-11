“I Am About To Give Birth” – Teni Rocks Baby Bump (Video)

Fast rising musician, Teni the entertainer shared an hilarious video in anticipation of her latest project, ‘Billionaire’ which dropped on Thursday.
The singer revealed that the extended play consists of 6 six songs via Instagram.
The hilarious video showed the multi-talented musician rocking a baby bump while acting like a pregnant woman in labor.
The people around her rushed to assist her to the hospital.
Teni captioned the video:
“I’m about to give birth!!! The #BILLIONAIRE E.P DROPS TOMORROW 6 songs!!!!! I’m so excited!!!!”
Information Nigeria recalls she had called out Wizkid on social media for impregnating her and he also accepted to be father of the child.
See full post below: