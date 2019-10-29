I Am Addicted To Dildo, No Man Can Please Me, Lady Cries Out

Popular Nigerian relationship expert, Joro Olumofin, has shared the story of a lady who reached out to him that she is addicted to her dildo because no man can satisfy her sexually.

According to the lady, even her dildo takes up to almost 2 hours for her to cum and she has tried all the sizes and shapes.

Read Also: He Spread My Legs Like Chicken On Barbecue Stick; Married Woman Narrates Cheating Experience

Also, she said most men would brag that they are up to the game but when they get to the room, the end up disappointing.

Read the full story below: