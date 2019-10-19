“I Am Back On Daddy Duties” – DBanj Shares Video Of His Newborn

Legendary Nigerian musician, Dbanj has shared just a video of himself pushing his newborn baby in a yellow stroller via Instagram.

Information Nigeria recalls there were reports that the popular singer had welcomed another baby with his wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow in the United States of America barely a month after revealing that he’s expecting a child.

Confirming the news, the singer captioned the video:

“Back On My Daddy Duties”

In 2018, DBanj lost his one-year-old son, Daniel Oyebanjo III to a drowning incident in his residence in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Watch the video below: