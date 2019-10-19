‘I Am Back On My Daddy Duties’, Says Dbanj (Video)

Popular Nigerian artiste D’banj and wife have welcomed another child.

The singer announced the good news saying he is back to daddy duties, to the delight of his fans on Instagram.

Information Nigeria recalls that the couple had lost their first child shortly after his first birthday.

He drowned in the family’s pool.

D’banj who shared this good news took to his Instagram to share a video of he and his new child as they take a stroll.

He tagged the post: “I am back on Daddy duties.”

