‘I Am Back On My Daddy Duties’, Says Dbanj (Video)

by Michael
Nigerian Artiste D’banj
Nigerian Artiste D’banj

Popular Nigerian artiste D’banj and wife have welcomed another child.
The singer announced the good news saying he is back to daddy duties, to the delight of his fans on Instagram.

READ ALSO – How fans helped me overcome the pains of my son’s death – D’banj opens up

Information Nigeria recalls that the couple had lost their first child shortly after his first birthday.
He drowned in the family’s pool.
D’banj who shared this good news took to his Instagram to share a video of he and his new child as they take a stroll.
He tagged the post: “I am back on Daddy duties.”

Watch The Video Here:

