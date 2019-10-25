I Am Getting Death Threats Over Song You Paid Me For – Duncan Mighty To Okorocha

by Temitope Alabi
Duncan Mighty, Rochas Okorocha
Duncan Mighty, Rochas Okorocha

Nigerian singer Duncan Mighty has penned an open letter to former Imo State governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, over claims that his life is being threatened.

According to the ‘Obianuju’ crooner, his life is being threatened because of money paid to him by the politician to record a song with one of his boys.

Read Also: Duncan Mighty Marks 4th Wedding Anniversary, Donates Land To Church

Duncan took to his IG page to share an open letter he wrote to Rochas adding that he has been invited by the police and is willing to return the money so as to secure his life and “avoid further embarrassment to his person.”

Read the open letter below.

Duncan Mighty
Duncan Mighty
Tags from the story
Duncan Mighty, imo state, rochas okorocha
0

You may also like

Edo State governor inaugurates immunisation task force

Abductors release nursing mother after nine weeks of captivity

Caretakers of Diezani’s buildings flee into thin air – Tenants

It’s Possible We Wake Up And Find That We Don’t Have A Country- Atiku

Alicia Keys will be hosting the 2019 Grammy Awards

Alicia Keys will be hosting the 2019 Grammy Awards

Nigerian Law School approves use of Hijab during Call-to-bar ceremonies

Godwin Emefiele Elected President Of African Central Banks

Nigerian Businessman Who Was Denied Entry Into The U.S. Fires Back With A Lawsuit

Court grants man bail of N50,000 for biting his colleague

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *