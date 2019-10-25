I Am Getting Death Threats Over Song You Paid Me For – Duncan Mighty To Okorocha

Nigerian singer Duncan Mighty has penned an open letter to former Imo State governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, over claims that his life is being threatened.

According to the ‘Obianuju’ crooner, his life is being threatened because of money paid to him by the politician to record a song with one of his boys.

Duncan took to his IG page to share an open letter he wrote to Rochas adding that he has been invited by the police and is willing to return the money so as to secure his life and “avoid further embarrassment to his person.”

Read the open letter below.