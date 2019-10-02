I Am In Serious Pain – Tiny Waist Actress, Shyngle Deletes All IG Posts

Curvy Gambia born actress, Princess Shyngle has revealed she’s taking a break from Instagram because she’s “broken and in serious pain” and “need time to heal right now.”

Recall that some weeks ago, the actress announced her engagement with her Senegalese fiancé behind the camera.

But on Wednesday morning, October 2, the actress deleted every single post she ever put up on Instagram and put up one post to reveal shes taking a break to heal.

See post below: