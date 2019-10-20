“I Am In The Delivery Room” – Davido Reveals Chioma Is About To Give Birth

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido has revealed that his fiancee, Chioma is set to become a mother on his twitter page.

Davido
Davido and girlfriend, Chioma

The singer revealed this while responding to a twitter user who queried him on when he will release the highly anticipated album.

Also Read: Davido And Chioma Enjoy Romance In The Kitchen (VIDEO)

Reacting to this, the father of two expressed that he is not in the right frame of mind to talk about his album as he is in the labour room with his fiancee.

See his tweet below:

Tags from the story
Chioma, Davido
0

You may also like

PHOTOS: Candle Light Held In Memory Of The Late Kefee

PHOTOS: Annie Idibia Pregnant With Tuface’s 7th Child

Full list of nominees for the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

Davido’s “AYE” Tops List Of Most Watched Video on YouTube In Nigeria + See Full List

READ Why MTN Dumped Wizkid, Sean Tizzle As Brand Ambassadors

Ubi Franklin

I Can’t Help Every One, I Have 3 Kids: Ubi Fanklin

“70% Of Nigerian Celebrities Are On Drugs” – Okey Bakassi

Sean Tizzle Is Living It Up In ‘Wasted’ Video

Laide Bakare and Daughter Wear Matching Low Hair Cut

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *