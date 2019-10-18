“I Am Mummy Of The Internet” – Bobrisky Brags After Getting Slammed Over Deceit

by Amaka

Nigerian male crosser, Bobrisky has reacted to the criticisms she received after she posted a picture of her car keys via Instagram.

Bobrisky
Nigerian cross-dresser Bobrisky

Some of her followers were quick to notice that one of the car keys is a generator remote.

Reacting to this, Bobrisky shared a post with the words:

“More reason y you all need me on ig. So lot of you don’t know the difference btw car key and generator key Mumu’s 😂😂😂😂😂. Las las am still the mummy of internet”

In another post, the Nigerian transgender shared a video with the caption:

“Lmao even myself I know am a problem child”

See post below:

