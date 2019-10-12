I Am Nigeria’s Greatest Artist: Brymo Boasts

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nigerian alternative singer, Brymo has taken to his social media page to declare himself as the greatest musician in Nigeria.

Brymo
Bruno

The singer who has expressed that he can only work with Asa said that he is and will be Nigeria’s greatest artist.

The former Chocolate City singer also took a swipe at award organizers. See his tweet below:

