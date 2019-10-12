I Am Nigeria’s Greatest Artist: Brymo Boasts

Popular Nigerian alternative singer, Brymo has taken to his social media page to declare himself as the greatest musician in Nigeria.
The singer who has expressed that he can only work with Asa said that he is and will be Nigeria’s greatest artist.
The former Chocolate City singer also took a swipe at award organizers. See his tweet below:
Tweet whatever you want to console your faves, but even the deaf feel the difference between my Music and all else’s.. and it don’t matter what dirty politics is played every end of year, I’m still the greatest Nigerian artiste there ever was, and will ever be.
— Ọláwálé Ọlọ́fọọ̀rọ̀ (@BrymOlawale) October 12, 2019