‘I Am Not A Yahoo Boy’ – Nigerian Artiste, Soft Cries Out (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
Nigerian Artiste, Soft has again cleared the air on Internet fraud as it concerns him.

The artiste, who was earlier tagged a Yahoo-Yahoo boy, has now come out again to challenge rumour mongers.

Taking to his Instagram, the artiste shared a photo of himself; and captioned it to express himself.

Information Nigeria recalls that Soft was accused by some Internet trolls to be a fraudster.

The artiste wrote: “#saynotocybercrime I am not a Yahoo boy.”

