‘I Am Not Living My Best Life’ – Don Jazzy

Ace Nigerian producer Don Jazzy has taken to social media to share his thoughts about the country adding that he is not living his best life.

Bemoaning the state of things in the country, Jazzy made it known that the poverty rate in the country is very disturbing and he feels helpless in trying to help the situation, thus making him not live his best life.

His tweet reads ;

”I am not living my best life”