I Am Not The Head Of Wizards In Benue: Gov Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Thursday described as laughable and fallacious insinuations trending in the state that he was a wizard.

Ortom speaking during the opening ceremony of a two-day Governor’s Retreat for Benue Government Appointees in Makurdi said he became a child of God after becoming a born- again Christian in 1979.

The governor said, “since then I have professed Jesus Christ as my Lord and Saviour’’

“I was surprised that at a burial some people even made attempt to stop me from quoting the Holy Bible during my speech.

“I heard some people saying Ortom is the leader of wizards in Benue but it is not true, I am a child of God.

“I became born again in 1979 and since then God has been grateful to me.

“I was at a burial somewhere and people accused me of using Bible to do witchcraft. They said I should not be allowed to quote the Bible that if I did the people will become speechless’’, Ortom said.

According to the governor, no human being makes him governor as God alone anoints him Benue governor as far back as 1992’’, he said.

“In 2017, I almost gave up and decided that I will be a one-term governor and not contest again, but God again said otherwise.

Read Also: Ortom Using Ruga to Divert Attention From His Failure — Presidency

“God told me that those castigating me will be those who will work for my re-election and here we are today in my second term.

“This government is not that type that won elections because of good deeds; god-fatherism, federal might, but because of the will of God.

“ No one in Benue and Nigeria can boost that he or she made Ortom governor’’, he said.