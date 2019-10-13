‘I Am Not Wearing Pant’, Toke Makinwa Cries Out After Timaya Carries Her Up (Video)

Media Personality, Toke Makinwa confessed she was not wearing any underwear beneath her gown after singer, Timaya had carried her on his shoulder.

Makinwa could be heard saying,

“Stop stop, I’m not wearing pant.”

The On-air personality pleaded with the reggae dancehall artiste to let her down so her private parts does not get exposed.

Information Nigeria recalls the media personality, who is now sporting a voluptuous figure, was widely criticised after she revealed she had undergone a cosmetic surgery makeover in 2018 in one of her YouTube videos.

Watch the video below: