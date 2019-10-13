‘I Am Not Wearing pant’ – Toke Makinwa Screams At Timaya

Nigerian media personality Toke Makinwa has again made news.

The OAP and author was recently at ’20 Years A King’ concert held in Abuja alongside other celebrities.

At the concert, Toke was seen with singer Timaya who lifted her up causing her to scream and ask to be put down as she was not wearing panties.

The video has since gone viral aking many ask why she would not wear panties to an event.

Watch the video below;

This is coming after Toke dragged Dr Boniface, the UNILAG lecturer who was outed in the Sex For Grade BBC documentary.