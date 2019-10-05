“I Am Not Your G” – Vector Blasts MI For Commenting On His Page

Nigerian rapper, Vector has taken a step further to lash out at MI Abaga after the latter had commended him on his new diss track.

Information Nigeria recalls Vector had teamed up with Payper and Vader to release a diss track tagged ‘The Purge’ directed at the former Chocolate City boss who had already taken a swipe at him in a previous record dubbed Cypher.

In reaction, MI shared a post in which he said he would slap the rapper.

Vector tha Viper released another Diss track for M.I Abaga, titled ‘Tetracycling’ which caused a stir on social media as music fans were calling for a diss track from MI because he was shredded to bits on the track.

MI decided to congratulate the rapper perhaps for defeating him but Vector responded saying the former isn’t his friend and he was talking too much.

See the post below: