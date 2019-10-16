“I Am Owing My Personal Shopper N4.5M For Two Bags” – Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has revealed that she is currently owing her personal shopper the sum of 4.5million for two bags she ordered.

The mother of one made this known in one of the posts she shared on Instagram.

The actress had shared an image with the words:

“Someone just asked me if me too I dont live fake life..

My dear i do oo, I am still owing my personal shopper 4.5million for 2 bags I placed order from..

Instead of me to pay her shebi I buy phone and posted…”

Dikeh captioned the post:

“I am a shameless woman oooo….

Lemme tell them that my life isnt perfect too

I will pay you soon boo”

