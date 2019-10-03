‘I Am Pained With What Am Seeing’: Uche Jombo Says As Genevieve’s ‘Lion Heart’ Makes Oscar Nomination

Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo, has reacted to Genevieve’s Lionheart movie getting a nomination in 2020 Oscar award nomination by saying that she is pained with what she is seeing on social media.

Speaking via her Twitter handle, she added that the nomination is not Genevieve’s win but the Nollywood win as a whole.

She then cautioned fans from comparing actors on social media.

Her words:

I am pained with what I’m seeing here today.

this is beyond Genevieve, it’s a Nollywood win

someone has to open the door.

STOP THE RT 4 THAT and LIKE 4 THIS.

