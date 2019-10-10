I Am Pregnant For My Brother, Lost My Virginity To Him 10 Years Ago: Confused Lady

by Eyitemi
File photo of a confused lady

The video of an unknown lady who claimed to be pregnant and lost her virginity to her biological brother has hit the internet.

In the video, the lady claimed she lost her virginity to the bother 10 years ago when he was 18 years old while she was just 16 years old.

She added that since they did it the first time, they have been doing it non-stop for the past 10 years without their parent’s knowledge.

Read Also: Guys With Small Dick Are The Best; Nigerian Lady Narrates Wonderful Sex Experience

Now their parents are pressuring them to bring home suitors and she has taken in for her own brother.

Watch the video below:

0

