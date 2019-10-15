I Am Proudly A Millionaire Getting Close To Be A Billionaire: Bobrisky

by Eyitemi
Bobrisky
Bobrisky

Controversial male barbie, Idris Okuneye, also known as ‘Bobrisky‘ has shared that he is already a millionaire who is very close to being a billionaire.

Speaking via his official Instagram page on Tuesday, he revealed that God changed his story a short while ago.

Shit !!!! I’m proudly a millionaire getting close to be a BILLIONAIRE. God change my story in short while

A post shared by okuneye idris (@bobrisky222) on Oct 15, 2019 at 11:31am PDT

