I Am Ready To Return To Nigeria To Face Trial – Kanu

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has said that he is ready to face trial in Nigeria as long his safety is guaranteed by the court.

Kanu said this while speaking via his counsel on Thursday, at the federal high court in Abuja.

Kanu’s counsel, Ejiofor told the court that they had filed an application to restore the IPOB leader’s bail so he could continue his trial.

“We have an application for bail filed on April 1, 2019. The application was served on the prosecution and it is due for hearing,” he said,

“We urge the court to restore his bail on the ground that the court will guarantee his safety when he comes back to the country to continue his trial.”

However, the counsel to the federal government, Labaran Shauibu told the court that he had just seen the application.

He opposed it and asked the court to adjourn the matter to enable him to file the necessary processes.

The presiding judge, Binta Nyako, said the only way he could guarantee Kanu’s safety was to keep him in prison. She said even judges are no longer safe in the country.

“Even judges are being abducted in the country. So prison is the only safest place for him,” she said.

The judge adjourned the matter till January 16, 2020.

Recall that the court ordered the arrest of Kanu for jumping bail, and revoked the bail, which it granted the IPOB leader in 2017, and held that the trial will continue even in his absence.