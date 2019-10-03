I Am Ready To Wash Your Pants Everyday If You Marry Me: Nollywood Actor Writes DJ Cuppy

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, says he is ready to wash DJ Cuppy’s pants every day, if she agrees to marry him.
The controversial actor made this known in an Instagram post.
See what he wrote below:
@cuppymusic I am ready to wash your PANT and dress everyday if you marry me… 💎💎Talk is cheap, if you truly #love a girl, then you must be prepared to be her house boy, thats what sacrifice is all about in a #relationship. 😍As the biggest #ACTOR in #Nigeria that has ever gotten the attention of @chrissyteigen in #America, ✈️ my fans in #Naija, #London, #Ghana and all over the world wants me to get married to #Cuppy, they believe we are #beautiful together, 🙄 honestly, Cuppy is a very humble #girl, but what i admire so much about her is the fountain of her intelligence, #omg, this jewel is too intelligent, thats why i am ready to wash all her dirty PANT and #DRESS even after #wedding. I prophecy to every #pretty girl praying to God for #MARRIAGE, as you type amen, by this time next year, God will answer your prayer speedily.🔥 #repost #instagram #FollowMe #Lagos #BBnaija2019 #instamood #pics #Nollywood #Abuja #music #PepperDem #blog #fashion
2 Comments
even me I can wash more than that
uche really need deliverance.. am not seeing any love attach to your ill-comment. you are just after her beauty and famous