“I Am Sincerely Happy For You”- Tacha Congratulates Mercy For Winning Big Brother

Disqualified Housemate, Tacha has finally congratulated her former housemate, Mercy who won the Big Brother Naija season 4 ‘Pepper Dem’ edition.

Information Nigeria recalls the duo had a bitter clash in which Tacha pulled Mercy’s hair twice and this led to the former getting evicted because the show does not condone violence.

The serial entrepreneur took to Instagram to pen a message, stating that she is sincerely happy for the video vixen.

This is coming after she had wrote an emotional message, reflecting on situations she could have handled better.

See her post below: