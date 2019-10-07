“I Am Sincerely Happy For You”- Tacha Congratulates Mercy For Winning Big Brother

by Amaka

Disqualified Housemate, Tacha has finally congratulated her former housemate, Mercy who won the Big Brother Naija season 4 ‘Pepper Dem’ edition.

Mercy and Tacha
Mercy and Tacha

Information Nigeria recalls the duo had a bitter clash in which Tacha pulled Mercy’s hair twice and this led to the former getting evicted because the show does not condone violence.

The serial entrepreneur took to Instagram to pen a message, stating that she is sincerely happy for the video vixen.

This is coming after she had wrote an emotional message, reflecting on situations she could have handled better.

Read Also: Sex-For-Grades: UNILAG Lecturer Caught Sexually Harassing Admission Seeker

See her post below:

Tacha's post

 

Tags from the story
mercy, Tacha
0

You may also like

Guess How Old Rita Dominic Became Today?!? 40!!!

PHOTO: Annie Idibia Flaunts Baby Bump In Black Short Dress

Trying Moments for Dayo D1

I’m not switching to hip hop –K1 de Ultimate

Actress Toyin Aimakhu Disses Unknown Actress On Twitter

Read Don Jazzy’s reaction to being listed among Forbes Africa’s Richest Musicians

“Prisons Will Be Filled With Bloggers If Hate Speech Bill Is Passed” – Shehu Sani

Amber Rose Now Dating Drake?!?

“Most Of Us Are Bush People” – Brymo Speaks On G-strings appearance

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *