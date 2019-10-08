I Am Working Really Hard, Says Buhari As He Presents N10.72 Trillion For 2020 Budget

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday said he has flu because he is working very hard.

The President said this while presenting N10.72 trillion budget for 2020 fiscal year before a joint session of the National Assembly.

According to Buhari, he was working very hard to meet the deadline of the national assembly, hence the cold.

The president, therefore, urged the lawmakers and everyone present to “pardon” him because of his voice.

“As you can hear, I have a cold as a result of working very hard to meet your deadline,” he joked.

The president had proposed a sum of just N10 trillion. The increase by the lawmakers amounts to N792 billion.