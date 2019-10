Popular singer, Davido has revealed that he can go to jail for his fiancee, Chioma if she commits a crime and gets caught.

The singer revealed this during an interview with Goldmyne TV.

He was also asked how much he is the highest he has spent on her during shopping, and he revealed that he once lavished about $46,000 on her during shopping in Dubai.

Watch the video below;