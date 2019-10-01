I Can Have Sex For More Than 2 Hour ⁠— Ghanaian Model Pamela Odame (Video)

by Amaka

Ghanaian big boobs model, Pamela Odame Watara opened up about her sex life in which she revealed she can go for 10 rounds and 2hrs on the bed.

Pamela Odame and the interviewer

The video vixen, who had an exclusive interview, said:

“If you are so sweet and I am into you and I am loving it we can go more than that. If I love you and I am enjoying it we can go more than 10 rounds. Such things are very normal for women. Women love sex very much”

Watch the video below:

0

