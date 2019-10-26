“I Can Retire Now” – DJ Cuppy Reveals

Media personality, DJ cuppy says she can finally retire from being a DJ after achieving her dream of performing at the shrine in honour of Fela Kuti.
The excited female DJ who recently dropped the video of her latest single with Zlatan, Gelato, expressed her excitement.
See her post below:
Got to DJ at the Shrine in Honour of Fela Kuti! 😱 Okay, I can retire now! #DreamsComeTrue
— Cuppy 🍧 #GELATO (@cuppymusic) October 26, 2019