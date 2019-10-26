“I Can Retire Now” – DJ Cuppy Reveals

by Olayemi Oladotun

Media personality, DJ cuppy says she can finally retire from being a DJ after achieving her dream of performing at the shrine in honour of Fela Kuti.

DJ Cuppy
Nigerian Artiste DJ Cuppy

The excited female DJ who recently dropped the video of her latest single with Zlatan, Gelato, expressed her excitement.

