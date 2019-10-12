I Can Sleep With Whoever I Want, Victoria Kimani Says After Accusation Of Sleeping With Wizkid

Popular Kenyan singer Victoria Kimani has courted trouble on social media following her declaration of support for Vector in the battle against her former boss, MI.

Amidst the vector and MI Diss, the Kenyan singer, tweeted in support of vector but she however didn’t anticipate when came next, as a Twitter user exposes her for always sneaking out to sleep with Wizkid despite him dating at the time.

Reacting to this, the singer expressed that she can sleep with anyone she desires, and that is not anyone’s problem.

See her post below: