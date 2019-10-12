I Can Sleep With Whoever I Want, Victoria Kimani Says After Accusation Of Sleeping With Wizkid

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Kenyan singer Victoria Kimani has courted trouble on social media following her declaration of support for Vector in the battle against her former boss, MI.

Victoria Kimani
Victoria Kimani

Amidst the vector and MI Diss, the Kenyan singer, tweeted in support of vector but she however didn’t anticipate when came next, as a Twitter user exposes her for always sneaking out to sleep with Wizkid despite him dating at the time.

Also Read: Nigerians Attack Victoria Kimani For Shading Viewers Of BBNaija

Reacting to this, the singer expressed that she can sleep with anyone she desires, and that is not anyone’s problem.

See her post below:

