I Can Sleep With Whoever I Want, Victoria Kimani Says After Accusation Of Sleeping With Wizkid

Popular Kenyan singer Victoria Kimani has courted trouble on social media following her declaration of support for Vector in the battle against her former boss, MI.
Amidst the vector and MI Diss, the Kenyan singer, tweeted in support of vector but she however didn’t anticipate when came next, as a Twitter user exposes her for always sneaking out to sleep with Wizkid despite him dating at the time.
Also Read: Nigerians Attack Victoria Kimani For Shading Viewers Of BBNaija
Reacting to this, the singer expressed that she can sleep with anyone she desires, and that is not anyone’s problem.
See her post below:
Lmao Aww this was cute 😂
1.) You must be one of M’s side chicks that he had working for free at the same office his girl was slaving at
2.) I can sleep with who I want,when I want ..how I want. in any position I want ..so what’s next
3.) love ya sis 🐀 https://t.co/NNbHVu4zLE
— VICTORIA KIMANI (@VICTORIA_KIMANI) October 11, 2019