I Can’t Date An Up And Coming Man – Uriel Oputa

by Temitope Alabi
uriel oputa
Uriel Oputa

2017 BBNaija housemate Uriel Oputa has shared a few details on the kind of men she can no longer date and the kind of man she can be with it.

According to Uriel, a coup,e of years ago, she could have comfortably dated someone “up and coming” but as of now, this is something she can no longer do.

Read Also: Despite Your Big Bum, Your Are Without A Boyfriend, Uriel’s Mum Mocks Daughter

The reality TV star went on to say she needs a man with drive and purpose adding that; “Plus, do you know how expensive it is to look after my mum alone,” she added.

“I just don’t want to struggle. I’m having 5 babies so he has to come correct.”

See the rest of what she wrote below.

uriel oputa
uriel oputa
Tags from the story
#BBNaija, Uriel Oputa
