I Can’t Date An Up And Coming Man – Uriel Oputa

2017 BBNaija housemate Uriel Oputa has shared a few details on the kind of men she can no longer date and the kind of man she can be with it.

According to Uriel, a coup,e of years ago, she could have comfortably dated someone “up and coming” but as of now, this is something she can no longer do.

The reality TV star went on to say she needs a man with drive and purpose adding that; “Plus, do you know how expensive it is to look after my mum alone,” she added.

“I just don’t want to struggle. I’m having 5 babies so he has to come correct.”

