I Can’t Get Over My 60-Year-Old Pastor Whom I Am Dating: Lady, 23, Cries Out

Popular Nigerian relationship expert, Joro Olumofin, has shared the story of a 23-year-old lady who cried out over claims that she is currently her 60-year-old pastor and can’t get over him.

According to the lady, the pastor looks younger than his age and his sex game is on point. The lady further shared that he only fear is that her parents would disapprove of their marriage.

She further revealed that she and everyone around her think the pastor is using voodoo on her.

