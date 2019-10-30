“I Can’t Go Anywhere Without You, Ike Tells Mercy (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ike Onyema was lambasted by web users for accompanying Mercy to every event since her exit from the reality show.

Ike and Mercy
Big Brother Naija couple,Ike and Mercy

Reacting to this, the resident bad boy made a funny video calling out to her saying,

“Mercy slow down now, you know I can’t go anywhere with you, I am your accessory, I am your handbag

The reality star also announced he will doing something new to his hair.

Elozonam and Diane could also be found in the background of the video.

Read Also: My Colleagues Share Information With Bloggers To Destroy Others – Iyabo Ojo

Watch the hilarious video below:

Tags from the story
Ike Onyema, Mercy Eke
0

You may also like

Mo Abudu

Irrelevant And Successful People Stabbed Me In The Back’ – Mo Abudu

Accidental Airforce missile discharge strikes building in Port Harcourt

ATBUTH Medical doctor allegedly beats wife to stupor in Bauchi (Photos)

Court Orders Atiku’s Son, Estranged Wife To Agree On Children’s Upkeep Allowance

Gov Tambuwal Approves Appointment Of 9 Agency Directors

10 things that will shock you about the Alaafin of Oyo ( Part 1 )

Arsene Wenger Reveals Plans For Podolski

Buhari

Just In: Buhari Signs Bill To Make June 12 Democracy Day

N17bn Alleged Bribery: Okonjo-Iweala clarifies Statement in her new Book

N17bn Alleged Bribery: Okonjo-Iweala clarifies Statement in her new Book

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *