“I Can’t Go Anywhere Without You, Ike Tells Mercy (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ike Onyema was lambasted by web users for accompanying Mercy to every event since her exit from the reality show.

Reacting to this, the resident bad boy made a funny video calling out to her saying,

“Mercy slow down now, you know I can’t go anywhere with you, I am your accessory, I am your handbag”

The reality star also announced he will doing something new to his hair.

Elozonam and Diane could also be found in the background of the video.

Watch the hilarious video below: