“I Can’t Marry My Age Mate — Regina Daniels

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has said some things about herself concerning her marriage to Ned Nwoko.

The actress who married an older guy sparked controversies among Nigerians for her actions.

While many condemned her actions, other people praised her courage.

In a recent interview, the actress hinted that she didn’t think she was going to marry someone of her age group as she is a stubborn lady.

According to her: “I don’t think I would have married anyone younger than myself”

Watch The Video Here: