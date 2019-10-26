I Could Not Eat During My First And Second Trimester: Chioma

by Temitope Alabi
Chef Chi
Chef Chi

Davido’s fiancee, Chioma who recently welcomed her first child David Ifeanyi Adeleke, has disclosed that during her first and second trimester, she could not eat.

Sharing a beautiful photo of herself baring her bare bump at five months of pregnancy, Chioma wrote;

“Idk, I really couldn’t eat nothing through my first & second trimester. #skinnypreggo #5months.’

Chioma and her man Davido welcomed their son in London a few days ago. They have since been sharing photos of the child on social media.

