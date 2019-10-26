I Could Not Eat During My First And Second Trimester: Chioma

Davido’s fiancee, Chioma who recently welcomed her first child David Ifeanyi Adeleke, has disclosed that during her first and second trimester, she could not eat.

Sharing a beautiful photo of herself baring her bare bump at five months of pregnancy, Chioma wrote;

Read Also: “Don’t play with me” – Chef Chioma, girlfriend of Davido fires back at people trolling her for having a belly pooch ‘

“Idk, I really couldn’t eat nothing through my first & second trimester. #skinnypreggo #5months.’

Chioma and her man Davido welcomed their son in London a few days ago. They have since been sharing photos of the child on social media.