I Did Not Mean To Embarrass Moghalu, Falana Tenders Apology

Femi Falana, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has apologised to Kingsley Moghalu, former presidential candidate of the Young Peoples Party (YPP), over false claims he accepted an appointment from the Muhammadu Buhari led administration.

According to Falana, in a statement on Tuesday, it was a case of mistaken identity and regrets any embarrassment his statement has caused.

Falana during his speech at a Felabration, a programme in honour of Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, was quoted to have said: “I think it is unfair to single out Dr. Moghalu for recognition. We should not celebrate opportunism.

“Here is a politician who contested on the platform of a party, who has moved conveniently to the APC. They’ve just given him an appointment and he has just discarded his own political party. I don’t think that is fair for all.”

However, Moghalu while reacting to the senior lawyer’s claims said “it is surprising that a man of Mr. Falana’s standing could make such weighty statements without verification.”

He said: “I am not a member of the APC. I have not been given any appointment by the APC government. This effort to malign my character and reputation, by an individual I have always respected, was a complete shock to me.

“I demand and expect an apology and a public retraction of this falsehood from Mr. Falana.”

Falana tendering an apology to Moghalu said: “At the symposium held in memory of the late Fela Anikulapo-Kuti in Lagos yesterday, I did say that Professor Kingsley Moghalu had called it quits with the YPP, the political party which sponsored his presidential election in February 2019. I equally said that he had joined the ruling party and accepted an appointment from the federal government.

“While confirming his resignation from the YPP, Professor Moghalu has stated that he has neither joined the ruling party nor accepted an appointment from the federal government. I believe him in toto.

“I did not set out to embarrass Professor Moghalu as it was a case of mistaken identity. Any embarrassment caused by the incorrect aspect of the statement is deeply regretted.”