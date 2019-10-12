‘I Did Not Spend N5m On My Bum’ – BBNaija’s Mercy

Winner of the 2019 edition of the Big Brother Naija Reality Show Mercy Eke, has slammed claims that she spent N5m to make her butt bigger via cosmetic surgery.

The 26-year-old video vixen and graduate of Imo State University, however, did not confirm if indeed her butt is real or not but confirmed she is enjoying all the attention it is bringing her.

“I never said that. This interview is getting too personal. But I won’t tell you whether my bum is real or not. People are free to have their opinion about my bum. Let the rumour continue, I am actually enjoying it”