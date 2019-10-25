“I Don’t Have Body Odour” – Tacha Reveals Why She Sprayed Perfume During Fight With Mercy (Video)

by Amaka

Ex-Big Brother season 4 ex-housemate, Tacha has finally explained the reason she sprayed a perfume during her bitter clash with Mercy.

Tacha and Daddy Freeze
The reality star, who had an interview with controversial media personality, Daddy freeze said she doesn’t have body odor and the whole situation was misunderstood.

According to Tacha, the housemates do not have time for themselves and they can be called at any point in time.

The self-acclaimed Port Harcourt First Daughter said she had just finished having her bath and she was getting ready when the Head of House, Seyi had called all the housemates to gather around so he could read the scroll from Biggie.

Thus, she was unable to apply her perfume or use deodorant because she was in a haste.

During the fight with Mercy, she was getting ready for the day and that was the reason she was applying perfume.

Watch the video below:

