I Don’t Know Why I’m Yet To Get Pregnant — Bobrisky Laments

Nigerian cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye alias Bobrisky has taken to social media to lament after a follower asked her when she will start reproducing.

The follower wrote,

“When will you be giving us children bobrisky”

Bobrisky responded to the inquisitive follower with the words,

“I don’t know y am not taken in ohhh….. the rate my bae cum inside me ehnnnn God time is the best”

Information Nigeria recalls the Director-General of National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, had sent out a note of warning to women against sharing the same toilet with Bobrisky to avoid getting infections.

See their exchange below: